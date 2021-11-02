Election Day: Local officials expect voter turnout to be high

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s Election Day for city council and school board statewide. Warren County said it’s seeing double the number of absentee votes coming in over the past couple of days. Polk County is also seeing more people voting absentee.

The County Auditor, Jamie Fitzgerald expects the trend will continue for in-person voting Tuesday.

“It’s really tough judging turnout. But I will say that based on the number of candidates running and how contentious some of these races have gotten, we think turnout is going to be far greater than it was in 2019,” said Fitzgerald.

Two years ago was the first time city and school elections were combined in Iowa. Despite new law changes for voters, 2021 is already looking like voter turnout will be high.

As of Monday morning, Polk County had over 7,500 early voters through mail, in person, or at satellite locations.

Residents are able to register right at the polls, you just need an ID and proof of residency. If you are unsure of your registration status, you can check on the Secretary of State’s website which is sos.iowa.gov.

“A lot of these candidates have been to your door. You’ve got mailers, you’ve read a lot about them in the newspaper and on TV. Please go out there and vote.”

The polling sites are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find more on your polling location, what to bring to the polls and other information about voting here.