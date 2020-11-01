Election Day 2020: How to Prepare for the Polls

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Saturday, county auditors can open the affidavit envelopes, but not the secrecy folder, inside absentee ballots in order to speed up the vote counting process.

“Starting on Monday you can start counting. You can start counting ballots under Iowa law. You have 46 hours to count all your ballots. And you can start taking the secrecies out a little faster,” said Jamie Fitzgerald, Polk County’s auditor and commissioner of elections.

Fitzgerald said they have already opened around 130,000 absentee ballots. Those do not include the people who voted early. Long lines can still be seen outside of the Polk County Auditor’s office. They say because Polk County only had one early voting site, some people had to wait hours just to cast their vote.

Fitzgerald wants to make sure people come prepared. In order to register, you must bring a form of I.D., even if it is an out-of-state license or it expired in 2020. Then you will need to bring some sort of proof of residency. This can be a hard copy or an electronic one. If you don’t have an I.D., you can bring a friend.

“Now, if you don’t have anything. Let’s say you moved from apartment one and you met your neighbors a month ago in apartment two. They can actually attest for you as well and go and say this is me and vouch for you,” Fitzgerald said.

The ballot is long. It includes the president, U.S. Senate, Congress, township trustees and county offices on the front. On the back of the ballot, there are judges who are up for retention. You can find your county’s sample ballot at the Iowa Secretary of State’s website.

Election Day – November 3, 2020

When can I vote? Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where do I vote? Click here to find your polling place

What do I need? A valid photo ID is required. Acceptable forms include any of these:

-Iowa Voter Identification Card

-Iowa Driver’s License

-Iowa Non-Operator ID

-U.S. Military ID or Veteran ID

-U.S. Passport

-Tribal ID Card/Document

Find more information in WHO 13’s Iowa Voter Guide.