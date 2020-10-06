Early Voting Officially Underway in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday marks the first day for in-person voting in Iowa. Dozens of Iowans gathered at the Polk County Auditor’s Office to cast their ballots.

A few voters had nothing but good things to say about the experience.

“Very nice, very efficient and very quick,” said early voter Lata Reicad. “I’m really impressed.”

Secretary of State Paul Pate said his office learned from the primary elections and decided to prepare for this election cycle earlier.

The state directed $2 million of federal grant money to county auditors to assist with hiring and training more staff and providing PPE to protect voters and employees at poll sites.

The state also began mailing out absentee ballots on Monday. Many Iowans have voiced their concerns about absentee ballots, but Pate said it is important for Iowans to know voting by mail is just as secure as voting in person.

“We have significant safeguards in place. We’re one of the few states that can track online. You will see exactly when you requested your absentee ballot, you can tell when the auditor mailed your ballot, you can tell when they received your ballot,” Pate said.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, there are over 600,000 voters who have already requested an absentee ballot.

State Auditor Rob Sand said early voting this year is key in helping auditors process the high volume of absentee ballots.

“In Iowa, they’re able to start counting absentee ballots ahead of time. So they’re able to make sure that they have a complete count on Election Day and it helps kind of stream out the work for the folks in the auditor’s office,” Sand said.

Iowans can also take advantage of curbside voting this year. For more information about voting, visit voterready.iowa.gov.