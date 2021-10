JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — People in Newton and Colfax have a new representative in the Iowa legislature.

In a special election Tuesday, voters chose Republican Jon Dunwell over Democrat Steve Mullan. The unofficial count with all precincts reporting is:

Dunwell – 2,820

Mullan – 1,890

The seat for Iowa House District 29 has now switched parties. Dunwell replaces Democrat Wes Breckenridge who resigned to take a job with the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.