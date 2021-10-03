Part 1: Dr. Glenn Hurst: Iowa Democrat running for Grassley’s Senate seat

Three Iowa Democrats are running in the primary for the right to take on U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley in 2022.

Abby Finkenauer

Dave Muhlbauer

Glenn Hurst

Finkenauer, a former congresswoman, has received U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne’s endorsement for Senate.

Muhlbauer, a farmer and former Crawford County supervisor, was the first Democrat to declare his campaign for U.S. Senate.

Hurst is a physician who owns a private medical practice in Minden, Iowa. He is also the medical director for three nursing homes. Hurst says he is very active in the Iowa Democratic Party, serving as the chair of the Iowa Democratic Party Rural Caucus.

Hurst calls himself a “bold progressive” and is a supporter of Medicare for All. He says that label separates himself from the other Democrats in the race.

Part 2: Pella Corporation facing high demand amid labor shortage

The pandemic has created unprecedented demand for window manufacturing companies like Pella Corporation. But this has posed a challenge for Pella Corporation as it struggles to recruit new workers.

Part 3: Iowa lawmakers to return to special session for redistricting

On Tuesday, Iowa lawmakers return in special session to accept or reject the first set of maps to redistrict legislative and congressional boundaries for the next year. Here’s a look at what is at stake.

