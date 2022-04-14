Iowa’s first in the nation status could be slipping away.

The Democratic National Committee’s by-laws committee approved major changes Wednesday and that could spell disaster for the Iowa Caucuses. Under the plan, states would have to apply to hold their nominating contest prior to the first Tuesday in March. The Democratic Party would then select the first five states out of those that apply.

The DNC says selected states will be determined by the state’s diversity, their competitiveness in the general election, and a state’s ability to hold its nominating contest early.