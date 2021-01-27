Dickey Defeats Stewart in House District 41 Special Election

IOWA — Republican Adrian Dickey will represent District 41 at the Iowa Statehouse following a special election Tuesday.

He defeated Democrat Mary Stewart by a vote of 5,040 to 4,074 according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.

Dickey is currently president of the family-owned Dickey Transport based out of the town of Packwood in Jefferson County.

With the win, Republicans maintain a 14-seat majority in the Iowa Senate.

Dickey fills the seat left vacant when Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, by just six votes. Her challenger, Democrat Rita Hart, is currently contesting that election and has asked the U.S. House to investigate, saying that 22 ballots were not counted.

Miller-Meeks has asked for Hart’s request to be dismissed, because Hart did not go through Iowa’s court system first.