Democrats elect Jennifer Konfrst as Iowa House Minority Leader

DES MOINES, IOWA – OCTOBER 09: The Iowa State Capitol building is seen on October 09, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa — State Rep. Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights has been elected the new leader of the Democrats in the Iowa House of Representatives.

Konfrst will take over for Rep. Todd Prichard of Charles City, who stepped down as House Minority Leader last month. Konfrst served as House Minority Whip during the 2021 Legislative Session.

“I’m honored to earn the trust of my colleagues to lead our fight to ensure Iowans’ voices are heard and truly represented in Des Moines,” Konfrst said in a statement. “I love my home state, and I believe the legislature must do better for all Iowans. For too long, Republicans have put the needs of special interests ahead of Iowans’ needs. It’s time for a change in the Iowa House, and I’m ready to get to work.”

Konfrst is the first woman elected to lead the Iowa House Democrats. She is currently serving her second term in the House.

Outside the legislature, Konfrst works as an associate professor in Drake University’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked for 12 years at Iowa PBS.

Republican House Speaker Pat Grassley released a statement congratulating Konfrst.

“I look forward to working with her in her new role,” Grassley said. “With House Republicans now representing 97 out of Iowa’s 99 counties, Iowans have made their voices heard loud and clear on the actions they’d like to see from their elected officials. I am hopeful Democrats will join Republicans’ efforts to move the state forward and advance an agenda that matches Iowans’ values.”

The 2022 Legislative Session starts on Jan. 10.