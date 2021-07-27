Democratic State Sen. Liz Mathis announces campaign for Congress

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowans in the northeast part of the state may choose next year which former television news anchor they should send to Congress.

Democratic State Sen. Liz Mathis announced on Tuesday that she is running in Iowa’s First Congressional District.

Mathis released a statement on her campaign:

“It’s been the joy of my life to listen to people across eastern Iowa and to be their voice. I’ve spent decades listening and telling stories as a journalist and I’ve helped fix problems in our communities as a state senator and non-profit leader. But lately, I’ve heard from so many Iowans who are concerned about the partisanship and conflict they’re seeing in Washington. It’s clear Iowans want leaders who care about fairness and honesty, who want to make sure businesses, farmers and workers succeed and who want to see communities thrive so that our kids and grandkids inherit an even better Iowa. I’m running because Iowans deserve better leadership and a member of Congress who listens to their concerns and delivers results.” Liz Mathis

Republican Ashley Hinson currently represents the First Congressional District and hasn’t officially announced yet that she will run for re-election.

Mathis and Hinson formerly worked at the same Cedar Rapids television station, KCRG.

Mathis was elected to the Iowa Senate in 2011, serving parts of Linn County. She currently lives in Hiawatha.