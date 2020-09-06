David Young: We Need to Take Coronavirus Very Seriously

Part 1

How many Americans have died from COVID-19? A QAnon conspiracy theory recently misrepresented these figures from the CDC. The CDC had reported that 6% of deaths listed COVID-19 as the only cause mentioned. Conspiracy theorists claimed that meant 185,000 Americans hadn’t really died of the virus and just 9,000 did. Health experts said that claim is incorrect and the CDC just meant that most people who died of the virus suffered from other health issues, too.

Echoing the discredited conspiracy theory, Sen. Joni Ernst said she is “skeptical” of the official numbers. “These health care providers and others are reimbursed at a higher rate if COVID is tied to it, so what do you think they’re doing?” she said in Waterloo last week, according to a report by the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

Medicare does add a 20% increase for the additional cost of treating the virus. However, Ernst on Wednesday released a statement that said, “Over 180,000 Americans have died because of COVID-19.”

Here is what Republican congressional candidate David Young said about whether he is skeptical of the number of reported COVID-19 deaths.

Part 2

The White House Coronavirus Task Force called Iowa the worst COVID-19 hotspot in the country and said the state should mandate masks if you are in public and close to other people. Gov. Kim Reynolds has refused to require that. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said he would not oppose a mask mandate in the state. Here is what Adams said about unfounded claims that COVID-19 deaths are not nearly as high as the health industry reports.

Part 3

Iowa may not be among the battleground states in the 2020 presidential race, but polls show it is competitive. Grinnell College’s new national poll with famed pollster Ann Selzer shows Joe Biden is beating President Donald Trump nationally by 8 percentage points. Dr. Peter Hanson, a political science professor at Grinnell College, discussed where Trump and Biden are finding the strongest support among voters.

Part 4

In the Quick 6, Dave Price takes a closer look at the findings from the Grinnell College National Poll.