Dave Muhlbauer drops out of Senate race after nephew dies in farming accident

MANNING, Iowa — Dave Muhlbauer, a Crawford County Democrat who had been running for the U.S. Senate, confirmed Tuesday that he is dropping out of the race following the death of his young nephew in August.

Muhlbauer’s family has been grieving since his 4-year-old nephew Jed Riesselman died in a farming accident on August 12th. Muhlbauer is a farmer and cattleman in Manning.

I deeply appreciate the incredible people I was able to meet over the months I traveled across Iowa. I thank you for your love and prayers and only ask that you hold those you love extra tight as we move into the holiday season and beyond. pic.twitter.com/WhLzUYSroS — Dave Muhlbauer (@DaveMuhlbauer) November 23, 2021

Muhlbauer is a former Crawford County supervisor, who lost his re-election bid in 2020.

Abby Finkenauer, a former Congresswoman who now lives in Cedar Rapids; retired Navy Vice Admiral Michael Franken; and Dr. Glenn Hurst, a family physician from Minden, are the three remaining Democrats running in the primary.

Republican Chuck Grassley of New Hartford, who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980, is running for re-election.