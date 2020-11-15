Coralville Millennial Chosen as Next Senate Democratic Leader

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly nine years after Zach Wahls, now 29, shared his personal story as a teenager with two moms during a debate over marriage equality in the Iowa Legislature, he will take over as the top leader for Senate Democrats. The move comes at a time when his party is trying to figure out how to rebuild about the 2020 election lessened Democrats’ elected influence across the state.

Watch Wahls’ remarks to the legislature from 2011 here.

“Mr. (Mitt) Romney, my family is just as real as yours,” Wahls later stated as he shared his family’s story during the Democratic National Convention in 2012. Romney, the Republicans’ presidential nominee, opposed marriage equality.

On Sunday, Democrats chose Wahls, a first-term senator from Coralville, as their new leader. State Senator Janet Petersen, a longtime legislator from Johnston, stepped down as leader after three years in the position. Wahls takes over after Democrats failed to make meaningful gains at the Statehouse in the November 3rd election. They currently hold just 18 of the 50 seats in the chamber.

Wahls issued this statement Sunday afternoon:

“I am honored to have been elected by my colleagues to serve as the Iowa Senate’s Democratic Leader. As the Senator representing Cedar, Johnson, and Muscatine counties, my district spans urban, suburban, small town, and rural Iowa. I see firsthand the growing gap between the wealthiest few and the majority of Iowans across our state. A rising cost of living with stagnant wages meant that too many Iowa families were struggling — and that was before the coronavirus pandemic gripped our state. “Senate Democrats will be focused on defeating the coronavirus with decisive action supporting essential workers, protecting Iowa families, and assisting small businesses. The impact of this pandemic on Iowa’s economy, public health, and especially our senior citizens, cannot be overstated. We must get our state back on a path to complete economic recovery. “Finally, I wish to express my gratitude to Senator Janet Petersen for her leadership and look forward to working with her to ensure a smooth transition as I assume the responsibilities of serving as the Democratic Leader. Her passion for Iowa families, mothers, and babies will remain a key priority for our caucus when the Legislature reconvenes in January.”