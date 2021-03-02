Controversial Bills Expected to Survive Funnel Week in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s make or break for some controversial bills at the statehouse. Iowa lawmakers are working to prioritize what will make it through funnel week. Here’s a look at what legislation is and isn’t expected to survive.

‘School choice’ bill

One of the Gov. Kim Reynolds’ priorities is the “school choice” bill. It will likely pass because Republican leaders have expressed overall support for it. The legislation would create a scholarship fund for a few hundred K-12 students to go to private schools. It advanced out of a House subcommittee on Tuesday. The legislation has been controversial among Iowa parents.

“We can’t always ensure equal outcomes but I do believe we can ensure equity of opportunity by allowing all children to go to the school their family decides is best for them,” said Iowa parent Grant Goldsberry.

But others are opposed to using public tax dollars to fund scholarships to private schools.

“We simply oppose public dollars toward private schools without the same oversight, transparency, expectations and accountability that should accompany those public funds,” said Margaret Buckton, executive director of the Urban Education Network.

Gun legislation

A bill that would no longer require Iowans to have a permit to buy or carry a firearm also advanced so far this week. Iowans would still need to pass a federal background check or present a permit if they buy a gun from a federally-licensed dealer, but private citizens could sell guns to one another without needing to get a permit. It’s a measure that was heavily questioned by Democrats on Tuesday.

“This is a threat to safety. Iowans support the permit to carry and background checks,” said Democratic State Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell.

But some Republicans disagree.

“When you talk about permits and little pieces of paper, these won’t stop evil people from killing innocent people,” said Republican State Rep. Steve Holt.

The measure passed in the House Public Safety Committee on Tuesday. It will be brought up in the Senate committee Wednesday and is expected to pass and survive.

LGBTQ legislation

Another contentious bill was one that would require transgender Iowans to use the bathroom according to the sex on their birth certificate. The bill, along with other anti-LGBTQ bills, traditionally have not made it far in the legislature and are likely dead without a schedule date.

The 1619 Project bill

WHO 13 previously reported on a bill that would ban the New York Times’ The 1619 Project from being taught in Iowa schools. The 1619 Project aims to reevaluate how slavery contributed to the founding of the United States. The bill got a lot of attention, but it is likely dead.

“There’s concern that us dictating what schools shouldn’t teach maybe starts to get out of line,” said Republican State Rep. Dustin Hite, the chair of the education committee.

Criminal justice bill

A bill that got mixed reaction from lobbyists and the public is the governor’s sweeping criminal justice bill. It would increase penalties for some offenses, deny state funding for cities that cut police budgets and ban racial profiling. The Senate has one 64-page bill for it, but the House has several separate ones.

“In the House we wanted to make sure we are vetting it and dividing in into a couple different pieces of legislation. Just because the entirety of one bill doesn’t move doesn’t mean there aren’t things we don’t support,” Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley.

Republicans have expressed support for the legislation overall, so it will likely survive funnel week.

Even if bills don’t pass out of committee, leadership can always add certain aspects into an amendment in things like budget bills later on.