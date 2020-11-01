Constitutional Convention Question on the 2020 Iowa Ballot — Here’s What it Means

AMES, Iowa — Every ten years there is a question on the ballot in Iowa that asks voters if they want to hold a constitutional convention, and it is on the ballot this year.

The question states, “Shall there be a convention to revise the Constitution, and propose amendment or amendments to same?”

The voter can choose “yes” or “no.”

If the majority of voters choose yes, the Iowa Legislature would most likely choose delegates who would propose any changes they want to the Iowa Constitution, including rewriting it altogether, according to Mack Shelley, a political science professor at Iowa State University.

“It’s kind of hard to calibrate exactly what else would be involved. There really is no limit in the current Constitution or statutory conditions that puts a limit on what can be discussed. So it could be a whole rewriting of the entire Constitution in principle. That’s pretty unlikely,” Shelley said.

Shelley said if a constitutional convention was held, he guesses there would be three specific amendments that would be focused on — abortion rights, equal rights, and gun rights.

Shelley explained what would happen if the majority of voters choose no to the convention.

“That’s what’s happened so far. Basically, voting no on a constitutional convention means it’s status quo in terms of at least maybe wholesale rewriting of the Constitution. It doesn’t really stop the normal amendment process from going on,” Shelley said.

In fact, Iowa hasn’t had a constitutional convention since 1857. There have only been three in the state’s history.