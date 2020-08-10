Cindy Axne Wants to Extend Weekly $600 Unemployment Benefit for Americans

Congresswoman Cindy Axne (D-IA) speaks as Cheri Bustos (D-IL) (R) looks on during a press conference with other Mayor’s and House of Representative members calling on US President Donald Trump and Congress to end the shutdown in Washington, DC on January 24, 2019. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Part 1

Last week, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order that restores the voting rights for many of Iowa’s felons who have completed their sentences. The most violent offenders would need the governor’s permission after they have completed their sentences. The executive order could have an impact on November’s election.

WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price analyzed the executive order as well as the recent tension between Reynolds and Iowa school districts that are refusing to follow her demand to return students to classrooms.

Part 2

Americans watched as Republicans and Democrats argued for weeks over how to help people struggling during the COVID-19 crisis. On Saturday, President Donald Trump signed executive orders extending $400 a week unemployment benefits, as well as a deferral of payroll tax and federal student loan payments and the continuation of a freeze on some evictions during the crisis.

Congresswoman Cindy Axne told WHO 13 she wanted to extend the $600 a week additional federal unemployment benefit and extend the moratorium on evictions so people impacted by COVID-19 do not lose their homes during the pandemic.

Part 3

Urbandale is one of the Iowa school districts that didn’t want Reynolds mandating what should happen at their schools. Rolling Green Elementary wanted flexibility to continue all classes online because of the spread of COVID-19 in the community. An Urbandale 10-year-old wants administrators to know that learning from home didn’t go well for her last spring.

Part 4

Dave Price looks at some of the top headlines from this past week in the Insiders Quick 6.