Candidate Who Lost by 6 Votes Appeals to Congress, Says Some Iowans Apologized for Not Voting for Her

WHEATLAND, Iowa — Rita Hart hopes the U.S. House of Representatives can do what local and county officials in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District could not: She wants them to ultimately find enough votes for her to overcome the six-vote loss that a bipartisan state board already certified.

On Tuesday, Hart — a former Democratic state senator and farmer from Wheatland — officially requested that a U.S. House committee lead a recount of the nearly 400,000 votes in her Congressional race.

The state previously certified that Hart lost to Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a state senator and ophthalmologist from Ottumwa, by a margin of 196,964 to 196,958. But Hart’s complaint alleges that county leaders didn’t count all of the votes. She claims that 22 ballots were wrongly excluded in previous local recounts.

Here is the full request from Hart’s campaign.

Miller-Meeks’ campaign sent out this statement in response to Hart’s request:

“Rita Hart filed paperwork this morning with the U.S. House of Representatives to attempt to have Washington politicians overturn the will of Iowans in the 2nd Congressional District. All votes in this election have been counted under Iowa law. Congresswoman-elect Mariannette Miller-Meeks won the vote on election night, won the 24-county county audit and official canvas, won the 24-county recount, and was unanimously certified by the State of Iowa as the winner of the election by a bipartisan council. The Hart campaign could have followed Iowa law and asked Iowa judges to address any issue raised in this new filing to Congress.. But she knew her partisan political claims are baseless, and that a neutral court would reject them. Instead, Senator Hart has chosen a political process controlled by Nancy Pelosi to overturn the choice of Iowans in the Second Congressional District, disenfranchising hundreds of thousands of voters. There was plenty of time for Iowa judges to review the 22 votes cited in the Hart challenge as well as the 30 Scott County votes which the county auditor said Miller-Meeks should not have lost. This election has been decided by Iowans. That decision should not be thrown into Washington’s hyper-partisan atmosphere. It is shameful that Rita Hart does not have faith in Iowans, and does not respect the decision of Iowa voters.”

Hart said that after some people heard that the race ended so close and have apologized to her for not voting in the election.

Miller-Meeks has 30 days to respond to Hart’s request before the U.S. House would have to decide whether to act. Congress swears in members on January 3rd, 2021. It is uncertain how Hart’s petition would impact that.