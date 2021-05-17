Canceling Liz Cheney: Iowa Insiders Discuss Change of Leadership in ‘Trump Party’

DES MOINES, Iowa — “It’s not the Republican Party, it’s the Trump Party, right now.”

Doug Gross, Iowa Republican insider and former GOP gubernatorial nominee, says his party now belongs to former President Donald Trump — and will remain that way until Democrats can defeat. Gross joined WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price and Democratic strategist Jessica Vanden Berg to discuss the recent election of Congresswoman Elise Stefanik to replace Liz Cheney as the third-ranking Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Gross says that Cheney was a victim of the “cancel culture” that conservatives have attacked others for perpetuating. Gross argues the vote makes no sense policy-wise, as Cheney has a much stronger conservative voting record than Stefanik. However, Cheney has been a vocal critic of Trump and his blatant lies about election misconduct in 2020 that cost him a win. No credible evidence has been presented that would confirm President Joe Biden was not lawfully elected president.

Despite overwhelming evidence, Trump and many of his supporters — including elected Republicans — continue to spread false claims about election misconduct. Gross warns that Republicans should be wary of those supporting those mistruths.

“The RINOs are the Trumpsters, because they are not really Republicans,” Gross said — referring to the derogative term “Republican In Name Only.”