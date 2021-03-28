Can Federal Stimulus Money Help Iowa Deliver Faster Internet at Home? Maybe, Maybe Not One Lawmaker Says

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly $6 billion is headed to Iowa from the federal COVID-19 relief aid packages, according to the department of management. To put that amount into context, the state annual budget is approximately $8 billion. But the top state representative on the budget committee said spending it can be complicated.

For example, Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed spending $450 million over three years to upgrade broadband across the state. Critics say Iowa has one of the slowest average rate of connectivity, which limits abilities for consumers and businesses that rely on high-speed delivery for entertainment or commercial purposes.

Broadband.now ranks Iowa 45th in the United States in average internet speeds.

But Rep. Gary Mohr, a Bettendorf Republican and chair of the budget committee, said that state leaders can’t just take the money out of its federal allocation of stimulus money. For one reason, nearly half of the money went to the state for unemployment benefits.

(Source: Iowa Department of Management)

The other reason, Mohr said, is that lawmakers aren’t sure of the rules from the federal government on where and how they can spend the aid dollars. “It’s not that simple,” Mohr said of just allocating the federal dollars to a worthy investment like broadband expansion, “You’d think it would be.”

The state’s broadband deficiency has been exposed during the virus pandemic as some students struggled to get reliable access from home for remote learning and parents also struggled as they tried to work from home. But Mohr said legislators and staff have received conflicting information when they have reached out for guidance. “We need to understand exactly what the federal government means,” Mohr said, “In the last week, we’ve gotten three different answers from the federal government.”

Because of that uncertainty, Mohr said, “We are going to be very cautious as we move forward.”

He said that he doesn’t want lawmakers to pledge tens of millions of dollars from the federal funding to a project like broadband expansion only to find out later that those dollars weren’t eligible for the project.

At this point, Mohr thinks that legislators will be able to use at least some of the aid money for broadband expansion.