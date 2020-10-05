Blind Iowans Fighting for Access to Absentee Ballots

DES MOINES, Iowa — Voting in Iowa begins on Monday, but absentee ballots aren’t available to all in the state.

Voting by mail requires filling out a paper ballot, which those who are blind cannot do independently. Many organizations have been talking to state officials for years about making absentee voting more accessible for the disabled. With only 30 days left until the election, they are no longer asking but now demanding solutions.

“If we could get approval for an accessible absentee ballot, it could be in place in less than a week,” said Carrie Chapman, president of the Iowa Council of the United Blind.

Chapman said the process to fill out absentee ballots could be simple for those who are blind.

“We wouldn’t submit it electronically, but we would get the ballot electronically and be able to fill it out with our own assistive technology,” Chapman said. “Then print it off, put it in an envelope and either drop it off or mail it back.”

However, with little response from the state, she says many feel forced to vote in person this year.

“You have people with compromised immune systems and other issues and it’s going to be very risky for them to go in, so they probably won’t vote,” Chapman said. “There’s over 50,000 blind Iowans. That’s a lot of votes.”

The Secretary of State’s office has said it needs legislative approval to implement an accessible ballot marking solution. However, Scott Van Gorp, the president of the National Federation of the Blind of Iowa, said federal law should supersede state law.

“We have the Help America Vote Act, we have Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act as amended in 1973. And we also have Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act,” Van Gorp said.

Van Gorp said local advocacy organizations will do whatever it takes to ensure those who are disabled have access to absentee voting.

“If we need to, then we’ll go to the legislature and actually get legislation on the books. We’ll do what we need to do. If we need to go the legal route, we will go that route,” Van Gorp said. “If everyone else can cast a private secret absentee ballot, blind people and other people with disabilities should have that same right.”