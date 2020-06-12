Black Lives Matter Protesters Meet with Governor Reynolds

DES MOINES, Iowa — A group of Black Lives Matter protesters met with Gov. Kim Reynolds Friday morning to urge her to sign an executive order to restore felon voting rights.

Protesters have been bringing their demands inside the statehouse all week — several of which resulted in the governor signing a new police reform law Friday afternoon. While many agree it is a “historic” and important step, they said there is still more work to be done.

“People have to keep supporting movement,” Matt Bruce, a leader in Des Moines’ Black Lives Matter movement, said. “If they want to see change, this movement is what is creating change. Everything else around here would keep existing status quo if it weren’t for us demanding change.”

Late Friday morning, several met with Reynolds inside her office after chanting in the Capitol halls for a few hours. The group said there is urgency for the governor to restore felon voting rights with the November federal election approaching. A proposal is still awaiting debate in the Senate and would eventually amend the state’s constitution to automatically restore the voting rights of felons.

Jassma’ray, a woman who met with Reynolds, said they urged the Republican governor to “be on the right side of history.”

“People are in these systems because of this systemic oppression going on, so now there’s something you (Reynolds) can do, so we need you to work now,” Jassma’ray said.

She and other protesters said they will meet with the governor again on Monday to talk more about the possibility of an executive order.

“We need this to happen immediately. No more waiting and talking,” Jassma’ray said. “We’ve been doing things the right way for years but we need action.”

In order to amend Iowa’s constitution, an amendment has to pass in two general consecutive assemblies and get approved by voters — the earliest this would appear on a ballot is in 2022. Bruce said if Reynolds does not sign an executive order now, the momentum and pressure will slow down.

“These issues are urgent and they have to make progress now,” he said. “We must ensure that people who have served their time have their right to vote back.”