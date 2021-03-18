Bill Letting Landlords Reject Tenants Using Section 8 Vouchers Moves on to Governor’s Desk

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill that would allow landlords to turn away tenants that use Section 8 housing vouchers is on its way to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk.

The Iowa Senate passed it along party lines Wednesday night.

Affordable housing is an issue facing many Iowans.

Fifty-five percent of renters and homeowners in Iowa are cost-burdened. That means they spend more than 30-percent of their income on housing.

People earning less than $23,000 a year are struggling even more, spending 50-percent of their income on housing.

There is a shortage of more than 53,000 affordable and available rentals for extremely low-income Iowans.

You need to make more than $32,000 a year to afford a market-rate two-bedroom rental, but more than half the jobs in Iowa currently pay less than that.

Republicans say the bill is not meant to eliminate affordable housing, but rather to eliminate “additional hoops” required by federal law.

Former landlord and lobbyist Andrew Lietzow says the main reason landlords deny Section 8 vouchers is because of those additional requirements like extra inspections, a maximum one-month deposit, and a mandatory one-year lease.

He says the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development intended to make accepting the vouchers voluntary, so it should stay that way.

The enactment date has been pushed back to 2023 to allow for a transition period.