Biden Campaign Criticizing Pence’s Des Moines Visit

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ahead of Vice President Mike Pence’s campaign rally in Des Moines Thursday, the former vice president’s campaign is criticizing the trip.

Joe Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, released the following statement on Vice President Pence’s visit to Iowa:

“Look no further for evidence of Donald Trump’s failed presidency than the devastation across Iowa. Eight months into this pandemic, more than 120,000 Iowans have been infected with the virus and over 1,680 have lost their lives. Tens of thousands of Iowans are out of a job and too many small businesses have been pushed to the brink. Vice President Pence’s visit will only serve to remind Iowans that this administration has completely given up on trying to control the virus. Unlike President Trump and Vice President Pence, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have never turned their backs on communities in crisis. They have a plan to stop the virus and to build our economy back better for working people — not the wealthy and well-connected. That’s the leadership Iowa deserves.” Kate Bedingfield

Biden will visit the Hawkeye state on Friday.

Both of their visits in the final countdown to the election comes as polls show a close race in Iowa between Biden and President Donald Trump. This week’s Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll showed Biden leading Trump 48% to 46% in Iowa.