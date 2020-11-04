Ballots Mailed in Final Days of Election Should Easily Make Iowa’s Voting Deadline

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly one million Iowans had already cast their ballot before Election Day 2020, and even more ballots are likely still on their way in the mail. In Iowa, ballots can be counted up until noon on Nov. 9, as long as they were postmarked by the day before the election.

With a record number of Americans and Iowans voting by mail, WHO 13 decided to put the postal service to the test. As WHO 13’s Monica Madden reports, ballots that were mailed this past weekend should easily make the Nov. 9 deadline.