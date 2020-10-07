Axne-Young Second Debate Slated for WHO 13 News at Four

DES MOINES, Iowa — Wednesday afternoon WHO 13 is hosting the second debate for the Third Congressional District in Iowa. Congresswomen Cindy Axne will be vying for her second term once again against former congressman David Young.

Young served two-terms in the U.S. House before Axne unseated him in 2018. Axne won by fewer than 8,000 votes, or about two percentage points, two years ago. Young’s prior victories were both by 10-plus percentage points.

In their first debate held Monday on Iowa PBS, health care and tax policy were key topics.

Iowa residents can submit questions for the candidates ahead of the debate Wednesday afternoon by clicking here.