DES MOINES, Iowa — A short walk from the Drake University campus, xBk provides the venue where up to 250 concertgoers can enjoy music in more intimate setting. Monday, the owner and others from the music leader gave a front row seat to Isabella Casillas Guzman, administrator from the Small Business Administration.

“It’s been a really challenging past two years for small business owners,” Guzman told WHO 13 News after the tour and roundtable discussion. “Certainly for venues like xBk, which is a business that relies heavily on people coming into the location, they’re still struggling.”

This venue is one of 136 statewide that shared in $91.5 million in emergency aid through the SBA’s Shuttered Venue Operator Grant program. Funding for the program has now run out. Guzman didn’t say that Congress should appropriate another round of funding but said that the “SBA stands ready” if Congress takes further action.

Representative Cindy Axne, a 3rd District Democrat from West Des Moines who is up for re-election this November, said that her colleagues have had conversations about additional aid to small businesses like xBk since the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to sicken people and make some hesitant to attend packed concert venues. “There are many of us that believe that we should be doing more,” Axne said.

Matt Paul–a Democrat who has advised Governor Tom Vilsack, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Senator Tom Harkin and President Barack Obama during his career–has recommended that the Biden administration put agencies leaders out on the road to talk about how federal efforts have aided recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republicans have complained that trillions in COVID-19 spending over the past few years have caused inflation to rise at the fastest rate in 40 years. Wage increases have also contributed to that as they have risen at the fastest level in 20 years.