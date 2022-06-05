Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
75°
LIVE NOW
WHO 13 News at 4:00
Des Moines
75°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Election Results
Iowa News
Metro News
Digital Originals
Sign up for WHO 13 Email Newsletters
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Special Reports
Coronavirus
Politics
The Insiders with Dave Price
Agribusiness Report
Honoring Black History
Continuing the Conversation
Destination Iowa
Automotive News
BestReviews
BestReviews Best Deals
Veterans’ Voices
Golden Apple
Press Releases
Top Stories
Polk County Hospitals are still at limited capacity
Extreme heat expected next week in central Iowa
Des Moines Arts Festival returns June 24th-26th
Waukee Police to implement Crisis Intervention Teams …
Sports
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
Masters Report
NFL Draft
High School Scores
High School
Football Friday Primetime
RVTV
Top Stories
Iowa hires former player Gatens as assistant coach
Video
Top Stories
Urbandale’s Black commits to Iowa State
Video
Johnston softball sweeps; MSTM wins at Principal …
Video
North’s Caulker the newest Hawkeye
Video
What’s Bugging Andy: The USFL flop
Video
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Maps & Radar
WHO 13 Skycam Network
Warnings
Weather Related Closings
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Iowa River Gages
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Megan’s Weather Whys
Senior Salutes
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
Open for Business
What’s Cooking
Dollars and Sense
Wellness Wednesday
Guest of the Day
Contact Hello Iowa
On WHO 13
On-Air
WHO 13 App Center
Sign Up For Daily Email Alerts
WHO 13 Podcasts…
Live Streaming
Remarkable Women
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Please enter a search term.
AP Politics
Panel allows Trump pick to run for Wisconsin governor
Top AP Politics Headlines
What’s next for the Jan. 6 panel: More hearings, …
To some surprise, Youngkin hosts series of Pride …
Jan. 6 hearing doesn’t change many minds in Philly …
1/6 panel: Told repeatedly he lost, Trump refused …
Stay on order for 2nd majority-Black US House district …
Biden vows to battle inflation as prices keep climbing
More AP Politics
Capitol officer recounts Jan. 6 ‘war scene’ in her …
Takeaways: ‘Carnage’ at the Capitol and a case against …
Biden, Bolsonaro hold 1st meeting amid election worries
Ryan Zinke wins GOP nod in race for new Montana House …
Feds say Navarro lied about being denied call to …
Justice Barrett’s $425K tops among Supreme Court’s …
Justices allow counting of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania
Wounded Warrior Project
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Veterans Resource Centers of America
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Military Veterans Resource Center (MVRC)