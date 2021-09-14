Ankeny special election: Voters to fill vacant House seat Tuesday

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Voters in Ankeny will elect a new representative Tuesday, filling a House seat left vacant after the incumbent died in July.

Republican Mike Bousselot and Democrat Andrea Phillips are competing for the House District 37 seat that was held by Republican Rep. John Landon until his death. The winner will hold office until the general election in November 2022.

Bousselot, 38, served roles in the administrations of former Gov. Terry Branstad and current Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Phillips, 47, has served as an official in the Iowa Democratic Party and worked as director of marketing for a company in China. Phillips also ran for the House seat in 2020 and lost to Landon.

Ankeny has seen the most rapid growth in Iowa and is among the fastest-growing cities nationally. Besides Ankeny, the district includes some rural areas of Polk County.

Republicans hold a 58-to-40 majority in the House, so the winner of the race won’t change the GOP’s control of the chamber.