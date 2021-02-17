Alzheimer’s Association Urging Lawmakers to Increase Penalties Against Elder Abuse

DES MOINES, Iowa — As we get closer to funnel week many local organizations are fighting for bills to make it through the Iowa House and Senate.

The Alzheimer’s Association is pushing the Iowa legislature to increase penalties for those who assault, steal, or commit fraud against older individuals.

“Elder abuse is one of the most under-recognized and underreported social problems in the US, including in Iowa,” Public Policy Director for the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, Robyn Mills said. “Sixty-two percent of those with dementia have had some psychological abuse and over one-quarter of those people have been physically abused so we think it is just really important.”

Currently, Iowa has the dependent adult abuse law in place. Under this law, if someone who lives in a facility is being abused by someone defined as a caregiver, the caregiver can be prosecuted.

The Alzheimer’s Association said only five percent of claims filed in Iowa are actually prosecuted under this law.

The bill being proposed this year would require the Attorney General to provide written procedures for attorneys to follow when prosecuting crimes against older adults. Mills said this bill will also allow for more types of abuse and abusers to be held accountable.

“There’s physical, sexual, emotional, neglect and financial exploitation. And by expanding this bill, all of those different kinds of abuses will be covered,” Mills said.

According to the National Council of Aging, one in 10 Americans over the age of 60 has experienced elder abuse with a majority being in social isolation or mental impairment such as Dementia or Alzheimers.

Mills said this is why they are hoping to get this legislation through as soon as possible for those suffering during the pandemic.

“We are really pushing for that subcommittee to get to work, because we need to have it passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee by March 5th, the first funnel date,” Mills said.