A Final Push for the Minority Vote Before Election Day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Days leading up to the general election, the Hispanic organization, LULAC, went door to door to remind people to vote.

“We know that our backs are against the wall. Many issues again with immigration, jobs, health care the COVID-19 virus have really impacted our people in the service sector, also in meatpacking,” said Joe Enriquez Henry, director of LULAC Iowa and vice president for Forward Latino. “We have a lot of folks that are getting sick that need health care, that need support. This administration is not providing that.”

The group is targeting Des Moines south side neighborhoods where many Latino families live. Cristal Garcia is a volunteer. She also turned 19 years old this year and voted in her first presidential election.

“For me it’s important, just because I’m a child of immigrants. So I do it for my family. And I also think it’s important for the youth to get involved,” she said.

Across town, organizations like Des Moines BLM and others, held an event called Unity at the Polls. It was held across the street from the Polk County Election Office.

“2020 has been such an unprecedented year for marginalized communities,” said Luana Nelson-Brown, executive director for the Iowa Coalition for Collective Change. “We’ve got issues with ICE. Black Lives Matter is on the line. We’ve seen police brutality. So many issues that are facing us that are so important that it’s incredibly important that we make sure our voices are heard because each one of those issues are on the ballot right now.”