Poll: Most Iowans Would Not Attend Sporting Events Amid Rising Virus Cases

2020 RABA Research Poll
Posted: / Updated:

IOWA — Most Iowans would not go to a widely attended sporting event amid rising coronavirus cases in the state, according to a new poll.

In the October Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll, 68% of Iowans polled said they would not attend a widely attended sporting event as coronavirus cases continue to rise. 24% said they would still attend a widely attended sporting event and 7% were unsure if they would attend.

More Iowa men would attend a sporting event than women, according to the poll. 29% of men polled said they would still attend a sporting event amid rising virus cases compared to 20% of women who said they would still attend.

Younger Iowans feel more comfortable about attending sporting events. 34% of Iowans under 50 said they would attend a sporting event, while just 17% of Iowans over 50 would still attend a game. 60% of Iowans under 50 would not attend a sporting event, while 74% of Iowans 50 and older would not attend.

According to the poll, Republicans are more comfortable than Democrats about attending sporting events.

The poll found that only 10% of Democrats and 40% of Republicans in Iowa would attend a sporting event. 86% of Democrats and 54% of Republicans would not attend a widely attended sporting event.

The October Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll was conducted from October 21-24, 2020 via a cell phone and landline survey. 693 Iowans were polled. The margin of error for the results is +/-4%. 

