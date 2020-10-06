Poll: Most Iowans Believe Early Voting is Fair and Secure

IOWA — Most Iowans believe the early voting system is fair and secure, according to a new poll.

Fifty-seven percent of Iowans polled in the Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll said that they feel early voting is fair and secure. Twenty-five percent said they do not think it is fair and secure. Eighteen percent were not sure.

The poll showed a stark difference between how Democrats and Republicans feel about early voting.

Seventy-eight percent of Iowa Democrats polled believe early voting is fair and secure, 9% said it is not and 13% were unsure.

Republicans were split in their responses. Of Iowa Republicans polled, 40% said they believe early voting is fair and secure, 40% said they do not and 21% were unsure.

More Iowans than ever before may choose to vote before Election Day this year. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that there could be widespread fraud across the country with early voting, even though there has never been any evidence of significant incidents of that happening in the past.

Early voting begins on Oct. 5 in Iowa. That is the day requested absentee ballots will be mailed out and when you can begin voting in-person at your County Auditor’s office or at special early voting events.

You must be registered to cast a ballot in Iowa. You can register to vote online right now. You can also register at the Auditor’s office before you vote.

Have more questions about absentee voting in Iowa? The Secretary of State’s office has a helpful frequently asked questions section to walk you through it.

Find more voting information in WHO 13’s Iowa Voter Guide.

The Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll was conducted from September 23-26, 2020 via landline and cell phone surveys. 780 Iowans were polled. The margin of error for the results is +/-4%.