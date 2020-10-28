Poll: Men More Comfortable Than Women Talking Politics in Public in Iowa

IOWA — Men in Iowa feel more comfortable than women talking about politics in public, a new poll found.

The latest Nexstar Iowa 2020 Red America Blue America Research Poll found that 67% of Iowa men feel comfortable discussing politics in public compared to 51% of women who said they are comfortable.

Overall, the poll found that 58% of Iowans feel comfortable talking politics in public and 42% do not.

The newest Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll was conducted from October 21-24, 2020 via a cell phone and landline survey. 693 Iowans were polled. The margin of error for the results is +/-4%.

