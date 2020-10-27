Poll: Joe Biden Leads Among Men and Women in Iowa

IOWA — Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading among both men and women in Iowa over President Donald Trump, according to the results of a new poll released on Tuesday.

The latest Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll shows Biden leading Trump among men 49% to 46% and among women 52% to 46%.

Biden has overtaken support among men held by Trump in September’s Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll. That poll showed Trump leading with men 49% to 46%, while Biden led with women 50% to 43%.

Overall, Biden leads Trump 50% to 46% in Iowa, according to October’s Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll released on Tuesday. Two-percent of Iowans polled said they would vote for someone else and 1% were not sure who they would vote for.

Last month’s poll showed Biden up by two percentage points over Trump. Iowans who were unsure from the first poll to the second poll declined from 4% to 1%, possibly indicating that undecided voters decided to vote for Biden.

The second Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll was conducted from October 21-24, 2020 via a cell phone and landline survey. 693 Iowans were polled. The margin of error for the results is +/-4%.

The polls show that Iowa is once again a battleground state ahead of next week’s presidential election. Biden is set to travel to Iowa on Friday for his first in-person visit to the state since winning the Democratic presidential nomination. It is not yet clear exactly where Biden’s campaign event will take place, but the Associated Press reported it will be held Friday morning in central Iowa.

Vice President Mike Pence will also return to Iowa for a campaign event this Thursday. It will be held at the Des Moines International Airport at 1:30 p.m. Pence’s campaign stop will mark his sixth trip to Iowa in 2020. Trump campaigned in Iowa on Oct. 14, holding a rally attended by thousands at the Des Moines International Airport.

Trump won Iowa by 9.5% over Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.