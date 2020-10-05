More Iowans Than Ever Before May Vote Early This Election

IOWA — More Iowans than ever before may choose to vote before Election Day this year. In a new poll of Iowa voters, half said they plan to vote early this election.

Fifty percent of the Iowans polled in the Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll said they plan to vote before Nov. 3. Thirty-five percent said they do not plan to vote early. Fifteen percent said they were unsure what they will do.

Fifty-two percent of women and 49% of men polled plan to vote early.

The poll found that more Democrats than Republicans plan to vote early. Of the Democrats polled, 63% said they plan to vote early, while 45% of the Republicans polled plan to vote early.

The Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll was conducted from September 23-26, 2020 via landline and cell phone surveys. 780 Iowans were polled. The margin of error for the results is +/-4%.

Early voting begins on Oct. 5 in Iowa. That is the day requested absentee ballots will be mailed out and when you can begin voting in-person at your County Auditor’s office or at special early voting events.

You must be registered to cast a ballot in Iowa. You can register to vote online right now. You can also register at the Auditor’s office before you vote.

Have more questions about absentee voting in Iowa? The Secretary of State’s office has a helpful frequently asked questions section to walk you through it.

Find more voting information in WHO 13’s Iowa Voter Guide.