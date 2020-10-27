Biden Extends Lead Over Trump in New Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll

IOWA – Iowa is once again a battleground state as the 2020 presidential election draws near.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, leads President Donald Trump, a Republican, by four percentage points in the latest Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll released on Tuesday.

Biden leads Trump 50% to 46% in Iowa, according to research conducted by Red America Blue America in October. Two-percent of Iowans polled said they would vote for someone else and 1% were not sure who they would vote for.

Last month’s poll showed Biden up by two percentage points over Trump. Iowans who were unsure from the first poll to the second poll declined from 4% to 1%, possibly indicating that undecided voters decided to vote for Biden.

When looking at differences between gender in the October poll, 52% of women polled said they would vote for Biden, while 46% said they would vote for Trump. 49% of men plan to vote for Biden compared to 46% who will vote for Trump. In September’s poll, Trump led with men 49% to 46% and Biden led with women 50% to 43%.

The second Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll was conducted from October 21-24, 2020 via a cell phone and landline survey. 693 Iowans were polled. The margin of error for the results is +/-4%.

Check back for more results as they are released this week.