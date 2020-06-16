1-on-1 with Vice President Pence: ‘The President and I Have Been Listening’

FOREST CITY, Iowa — Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday said the Trump administration supports reforms following the death of George Floyd, the African American man killed while in police custody in Minneapolis May 25.

“We’re listening. We’re hearing. We’re looking for a way to heal our land together,” the vice president told WHO 13 after his event at Sally’s restaurant in downtown Forest City.

Pence pointed to President Donald Trump’s executive order announced earlier in the day that includes law enforcement reform.

“We want economic opportunity. We want educational opportunity in addition to public safety as a pathway to moving forward, not just our African American community but all the families and communities in this nation,” Pence said.

The vice president said that he and the president have been listening to leaders in law enforcement and the African American community on how to improve relations. He condemned both what happened to Floyd and the violent aftermath that followed in some communities. “What happened to George Floyd was a disgrace,” Pence said, “but the protests … the violence and the rioting that took over protests around the country was also unacceptable to the American people.”

Some larger cities like Minneapolis, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. have experienced riots that destroyed downtown businesses.

Watch Pence’s speech at Winnebago Industries in Forest City.