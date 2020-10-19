Police Working to Identify Body Found Near Greenbelt Trail in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa – Police in Clive are investigating after a body was found near the Greenbelt Trail over the weekend, but they say there’s no preliminary indication of foul play.

According to the Clive Police Department the body was discovered by a hiker on Saturday around 1:00 p.m. The body was found in a wooded area south of 2135 NW 108th St.

The DCI assisted in gathering evidence at the scene.

Police say it appears the body had been there “for a long period of time.”

Officials are still working to make a positive identification of the body. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.