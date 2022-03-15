DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the face late Monday night while stopped at a Des Moines intersection.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. at 2nd Avenue and University Avenue, Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said. The woman was stopped at the light when someone in another vehicle fired a shot, hitting her in the face.

Police say the victim suffered a minor facial injury and was able to drive herself to the hospital.

No information on a possible suspect or motive in the shooting has been released. The investigation into the incident continues.