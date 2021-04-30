Police: Woman Injured in Prospect Park Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – A woman was injured in a shooting at Des Moines’ Prospect Park Thursday night.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the 25-year-old woman came to Mercy Hospital around 7:00 p.m. with a gunshot wound to her leg. She told police the shooting happened at Prospect Park.

Investigators were not able to locate a scene at the park but did find her vehicle, which had been damaged by gunfire, at another location.

The woman’s injuries are not life threatening.

Police are continuing their investigation into the shooting.