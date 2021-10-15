Police: Woman grabs man’s gun, fires multiple shots out of moving car

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines woman was arrested after police say she fired several rounds out of a car early Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 2:00 a.m. when 23-year-old Sophia Garcia left a downtown bar with a guy she met that night, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department. The two went to his car to leave and he showed her a handgun he keeps in the vehicle.

As the man was driving, Parizek said Garcia “unexpectedly” grabbed the gun and begin firing out the window. An officer in the area could see the muzzle flash coming from the car and heard the shots.

The car was stopped by police at 2nd Ave. and Center Street and Garcia was taken into custody.

No one was injured in the shooting and police say they didn’t find any damage to any property.

Garcia was charged with reckless use of a firearm and possession of cocaine. She was booked into the Polk County Jail but has already bonded out.

No charges have been filed against the owner of the gun.