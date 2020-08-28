Police: Woman Detained After Three Injured in Early Morning Stabbing at Party

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people were injured in a stabbing at a Des Moines apartment building early Friday morning and police are working to determine if it was a criminal act or self defense.

According to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department the stabbing happened at a party around 6:00 a.m. at 930 School Street. There was a dispute between four adult females and three of those involved were hurt in the stabbing.

Police say two of the victims are hospitalized with one in serious condition and another in good condition. The third victim was treated and released.

A suspect in the stabbing, an adult female, has been detained and is being questioned by police. Officials say she is very remorseful and cooperative, and they are investigating whether the incident was in self-defense.

No other details were immediately available about the incident.