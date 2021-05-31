Police: Woman, children escape injury when bullets hit house

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A woman and three children all escaped injury when their Waterloo house was hit by gunfire early Monday, police there said.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. Monday, The Courier reported. Police said the gunfire was initially reported along East Fourth Street, but officers were soon called to the house on the other side of U.S. Highway 63 and several blocks away on Kern Street.

Officers who arrived on the scene found several bullet holes on the east side of the house. The woman and three children were all inside the home at the time of the shooting, police said, but no one was injured.

Police said they did not immediately have any suspects in the case.