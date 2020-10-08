Police: Vandals Cause $75,000 in Damage to High Trestle Trail in Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa – Police in Ankeny are hoping the public can help them locate two suspects they say caused up to $75,000 in damage to a new extension of the High Trestle Trail.

Police say the damage happened on October 2nd just before 6:30 p.m. when an unidentified male and female rode their bikes on newly poured concrete, on the extension of the High Trestl Trail east of the Ankeny Police Department.

The two left footprints and tire tracks embedded in about 300 yards of partly dry cement. They also wrote in the cement prior to it drying.

The damage wasn’t discovered until the next day and by then the cement had dried completely.

Replacing the damaged concrete will cost up to $75,000, according to police.

While police released some photos of the damage, they say they do not have any photos of the suspects at this time.

If you have any information about the vandalism, please contact police at 515-289-5266.



Damage caused to the High Trestle Trail. (Courtesy: Ankeny Police Department)