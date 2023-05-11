Des Moines Police investigating after a body was found in the 4200 block of Merced Street on May 9, 2023.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say they believe a body that was discovered in the yard of a Des Moines home Tuesday is that of a woman who was reported missing in March.

Jeanette Bear

The body was located in the 5200 block of Merced Street around 11:00 a.m. No obvious signs of trauma or criminal action were observed at the scene, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Based on personal effects located at the scene and observations from investigators, police say they believe the deceased person is 30-year-old Jeanette Marie Bear. Police are waiting for a forensic confirmation of the identity.

Sgt. Parizek said Bear was last seen in the 4300 block of Merle Hay Road on March 14 and was reported missing on March 16.

DMPD is continuing to investigate the death.