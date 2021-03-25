Police: Teen Shot in Leg at Park Near Hoover High School

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person was injured in a shooting at a park near Hoover High School Wednesday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Officers were called to Westchester Park at 4901 Valdez Drive on a report of gunfire. Police found evidence of gunfire when they arrived at the park.

A short time after the shooting was reported a teenage male victim was brought to Broadlawns Medical Center, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The injury is not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in the case and police continue to investigate the incident.