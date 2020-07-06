Police: Suspect in Des Moines Chase Arrested in Norwalk After Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — A chase that began at a storage facility on Des Moines’ south side ended in Norwalk after a man wanted on several outstanding warrants t-boned another vehicle.

The pursuit began around 9:35 Monday morning in the 7900 block of SW 22nd St. According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, an officer was already at the storage facility to investigate a separate theft case when witnesses there pointed out the suspicious activity of another man.

They gave the officer his name and police learned the man, 23-year-old Marek Kline, was wanted on outstanding warrants — one for assault of a police officer with a weapon.

The officer called for backup and police tried to take Kline into custody at the storage facility, but he got into a vehicle and drove around them. Kline led them on a chase that ended at the intersection of Colonial Pkwy and Highway 28 in Norwalk when he t-boned an SUV. No injuries were reported in the crash.

“You know we always try and weigh the risk versus the reward when we get into these type of pursuits, when you get down to roadway characteristics like this we’re able to continue on but you know. One of the biggest things is getting them stopped as fast as we can because they clearly have no regard for people out here trying to go about their day to day business. It’s absolutely ridiculous behavior, it’s dangerous to everybody involved and fortunately, we got this one wrapped up before anybody got hurt,” said Sgt. Parizek.

Video taken by WHO 13 photojournalist Lee Rouse showed police found multiple catalytic converters in the vehicle Kline was driving at the time of the crash.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, Parizek said Kline will also face felony eluding charges and interference with official acts for the chase as well as other possible charges.