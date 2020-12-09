Police Seeking Suspect in Intentional Hit-and-Run That Seriously Injured Man in Albia

ALBIA, Iowa — Police in Albia are looking for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured Sunday night.

Law enforcement officers are looking for 44-year-old Joshua Burk of Lovilia, according to KTVO. He is accused of intentionally hitting a 36-year-old man with his vehicle.

It happened in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue East around 9:30 Sunday night. A nearby security camera captured the incident on video and showed Burk driving away from the scene to the north.

Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop him but he was driving more than 100 miles per hour.

The victim was taken to the hospital but has been able to speak to authorities.

Burk remains free. If you have any information on his location, you’re asked to call the Monroe County Law Center at 641-932-7815.