Police Seeking Ames Burglary Suspect Who Watched Female Victims While They Slept

AMES, Iowa – Police in Ames are investigating a series of apartment burglaries.

Saturday morning, police were called to the 100 block of Hyland Avenue after a woman reported that a black male entered her apartment, demanded money and assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

Officers are also investigating other break-ins in the 100 and 200 block of Hyland, where a male entered females’ apartments around 4:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and watched them sleep.

Police ask that residents report suspicious activity, be aware of their surroundings, and make sure doors and windows are closed and locked.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to contact the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line 515-239-5533.