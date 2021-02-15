Police Seek Suspect in Early Morning Fatal Shooting at Marshalltown Casey’s

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – Police in Marshalltown are searching for a man believed to be involved in a fatal early morning shooting Monday.

According to a news release from the Marshalltown Police Department, officers were called to the Casey’s at 111 North 3rd Avenue around 3:07 a.m. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The man has since died from his injuries.

Police are looking for a possible suspect in the shooting, a man seen leaving the area. They’ve released a photo of the suspect, taken from surveillance video. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants. Police say he may be a short Latino male with an accent.

Law enforcement officials are urging community members to be alert for suspicious activity and report any concerns they have immediately by calling 911.

Police are not releasing any information about the victim in order to notify family members.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is helping Marshalltown police with the investigation.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725 or you can leave an anonymous tip for Marshall County Crime Stoppers at 641-753-1234.