This story has been updated to reflect updates from law enforcement in their investigation

UPDATE:

Authorities say they have located all individuals involved in the incident and there was no threat to the children or the public. The Story County Sheriff’s Office added this note in its update on Facebook:

“The Story County Sheriff’s Office puts the highest priority on missing and abducted children. Fortunately this was not the case, however it was imperative that we initially treat it as such. We thank the individuals that reported the suspicious activity and for the public’s assistance on Facebook!”

ORIGINAL STORY:

STORY CITY, IOWA — The Story County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man who was reportedly seen placing a young child in his trunk along with another child.

It happened around 1:00 p.m. at the Dairy Queen in Story City. The Sheriff’s Office says in a release that a tall, older man in his 70s placed a young boy in the trunk of a newer black Lexus. Another child was already in the trunk of the car, according to authorities. The car left the area westbound on Broad Street in Story City.

If you have any information about this vehicle, the driver or the children who may be with him, you are asked to call the Story County Sheriff’s Office at 515-382-7599. Police are calling this investigation a possible abduction at this time.